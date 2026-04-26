Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 68.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,719,400. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $346.76 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.73 and a 52 week high of $352.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Keysight Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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