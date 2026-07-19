Arjuna Capital Invests $1.18 Million in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANB Bank boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company's stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.4% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company's stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The business's 50-day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.54. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is 82.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

See Also

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