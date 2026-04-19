ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,460 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in ARM were worth $14,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 126.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of ARM by 238.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARM news, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 9,299 shares of ARM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $1,495,744.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 273,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,021,428. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of ARM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $3,157,313.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,921,129.22. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 62,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,330 in the last three months.

Key Headlines Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — Roughly 83,917 call options were bought (about 52% above normal), a near‑term bullish indicator that option traders are positioning for upside or hedging around positive catalysts.

Unusual options activity — Roughly 83,917 call options were bought (about 52% above normal), a near‑term bullish indicator that option traders are positioning for upside or hedging around positive catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Ecosystem expansion — Arm joined chip partners in backing driverless‑car startup Wayve, highlighting potential new royalty/licensing markets in automotive and autonomy. Read More.

Ecosystem expansion — Arm joined chip partners in backing driverless‑car startup Wayve, highlighting potential new royalty/licensing markets in automotive and autonomy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: OEM design momentum — Coverage of a Framework 13 laptop offering a 12‑core ARM option signals continued PC OEM interest in Arm‑based CPUs, supporting long‑term licensing/revenue potential. Read More.

OEM design momentum — Coverage of a Framework 13 laptop offering a 12‑core ARM option signals continued PC OEM interest in Arm‑based CPUs, supporting long‑term licensing/revenue potential. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing media coverage — Broad profiles (e.g., CNN) keep ARM in the spotlight but don't directly change fundamentals. Read More.

Ongoing media coverage — Broad profiles (e.g., CNN) keep ARM in the spotlight but don't directly change fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Headline noise — An unrelated open‑source “robotic arm” project uses the word “arm” but has no bearing on Arm Holdings’ business. Read More.

Headline noise — An unrelated open‑source “robotic arm” project uses the word “arm” but has no bearing on Arm Holdings’ business. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst backdrop — The consensus remains a moderate buy with a mean target near $175, and recent quarterly results showed revenue and EPS beats in February, supporting the longer‑term thesis. Read More.

Analyst backdrop — The consensus remains a moderate buy with a mean target near $175, and recent quarterly results showed revenue and EPS beats in February, supporting the longer‑term thesis. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — CEO Rene Haas sold 9,299 shares for ~$1.5M under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan. Such planned sales are often routine, but they can create short‑term selling pressure or negative perception among some investors. Read More.

Insider sale — CEO Rene Haas sold 9,299 shares for ~$1.5M under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan. Such planned sales are often routine, but they can create short‑term selling pressure or negative perception among some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism — Public commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer noting reservations about recent coverage) can weigh on retail sentiment and amplify short‑term volatility. Read More.

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $166.73 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $95.32 and a fifty-two week high of $183.16. The stock's 50-day moving average is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.92. The stock has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a PE ratio of 222.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 3.33.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARM. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on ARM from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of ARM from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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