ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Shares Bought by Paragon Capital Management Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. ARM comprises approximately 1.4% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in ARM were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARM. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 4.6% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in ARM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ARM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,485 shares of the company's stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ARM Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of ARM opened at $407.72 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $276.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.41. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $452.70. The firm has a market cap of $435.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 3.77.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ARM from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $500.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ARM from $245.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.38.

Read Our Latest Report on ARM

Insider Transactions at ARM

In other ARM news, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,231,156.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 174,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,470,517.28. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Richard Roy Grisenthwaite sold 24,339 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $5,090,501.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,318.45. This trade represents a 81.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,338 shares of company stock worth $66,030,158.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report).

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