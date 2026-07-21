ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Stock Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 527.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,506 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in ARM were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARM. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered ARM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ARM from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $255.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $295.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ ARM opened at $269.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.97 billion, a PE ratio of 320.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 3.76. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $452.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.34.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ARM news, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total transaction of $4,439,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,765,414.50. The trade was a 48.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.77, for a total value of $1,131,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,207,019.85. This represents a 33.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 238,906 shares of company stock valued at $56,245,828 in the last quarter.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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