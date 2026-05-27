Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,803 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 9,966 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 891,336 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $173,775,000 after purchasing an additional 348,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,799 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $168,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 758,680 shares of the construction company's stock worth $148,709,000 after buying an additional 76,235 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,736 shares of the construction company's stock worth $98,541,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 33,007.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 473,104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $90,410,000 after buying an additional 471,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company's stock.

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Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $159.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.06 and a 12-month high of $206.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $167.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AWI shares. Evercore set a $200.00 target price on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWI

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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