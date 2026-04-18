Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 24,070 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 64.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 891,336 shares of the construction company's stock worth $173,775,000 after purchasing an additional 348,327 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 87.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 365,774 shares of the construction company's stock worth $71,695,000 after purchasing an additional 170,983 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1,782.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,113 shares of the construction company's stock worth $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 135,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 173.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,211 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company's stock.

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Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $179.55 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.08. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $175.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.80%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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