Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,572 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 14,961 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries makes up 2.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Armstrong World Industries worth $73,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,321,993 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $443,736,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 18,679.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,279,086 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $244,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,154 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $194,027,000 after purchasing an additional 61,647 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,185 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $183,682,000 after purchasing an additional 69,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,605 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $154,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company's stock.

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Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $156.01 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.28 and a fifty-two week high of $206.08. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 18.59%.The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWI. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 price objective on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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