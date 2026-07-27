Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,952 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 15,053 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.98% of Armstrong World Industries worth $138,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AWI alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $160.74 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.28 and a 12 month high of $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.79. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

Armstrong World Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Armstrong World Industries

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Armstrong World Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Armstrong World Industries wasn't on the list.

While Armstrong World Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here