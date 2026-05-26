Arnhold LLC Boosts Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA - Free Report) by 111.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 264,281 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for 1.2% of Arnhold LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arnhold LLC owned 0.23% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $16,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 339.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company's stock.

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Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.70 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.15.

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Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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