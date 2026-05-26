Arnhold LLC Buys New Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 346,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,358,000. Arnhold LLC owned 0.12% of Clearwater Analytics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 643.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,546 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWAN. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $24.55 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $24.55 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Clearwater Analytics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Clearwater Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 18,790 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $447,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 155,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,691,832.20. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 51,967 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,236,814.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,415,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,691,732.20. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,332 shares of company stock worth $4,624,562. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.0%

CWAN stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -135.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.09 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clearwater Analytics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clearwater Analytics wasn't on the list.

While Clearwater Analytics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here