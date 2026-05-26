Arnhold LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 183,299 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.8% of Arnhold LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 97,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 97,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 418,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 214,443 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.61.

View Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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