Arnhold LLC Sells 19,258 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Arnhold LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,385 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,258 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up 3.4% of Arnhold LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vertiv worth $44,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 187.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 272.7% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,391,000 after buying an additional 135,313 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Vertiv by 94.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 918,200 shares of the company's stock worth $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 445,785 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $327.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.60 and a 200-day moving average of $231.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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