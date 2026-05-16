Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,687 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 234,874 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 1.37% of Arrow Electronics worth $77,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,445,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,778 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 80,092 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $183.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $214.50.

View Our Latest Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $208.29 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $215.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $164.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, CEO William F. Austen bought 3,960 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.87 per share, for a total transaction of $601,405.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 44,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,930.14. This trade represents a 9.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.32, for a total transaction of $388,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,590.72. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arrow Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arrow Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Arrow Electronics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here