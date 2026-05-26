Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,993 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 335,156 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.32% of Arrow Electronics worth $18,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the technology company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 667 shares of the technology company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $217.55 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.64 and a 200-day moving average of $141.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. The business's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,216. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $732,768.27. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,303,696.65. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARW. Zacks Research raised Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $183.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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