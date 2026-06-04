Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,363 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 22,305 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.19% of Arrow Electronics worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 68.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 167.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.5%

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $229.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.19. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.30. The stock's fifty day moving average is $183.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.Arrow Electronics's revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,216. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $732,768.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,835 shares in the company, valued at $10,303,696.65. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $183.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $214.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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