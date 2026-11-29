First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,326 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 911,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $28,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,620,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $962,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARWR

Key Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals News

Investors following ARWR have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: New-to-brand prescriptions for REDEMPLO grew 63% in the fourth quarter, a sign of improving uptake. Separately, ARO-MAPT reduced cerebrospinal fluid total tau by 73% at day 105, an early clinical finding that may support the program’s potential. Arrowhead: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

New-to-brand prescriptions for REDEMPLO grew 63% in the fourth quarter, a sign of improving uptake. Separately, ARO-MAPT reduced cerebrospinal fluid total tau by 73% at day 105, an early clinical finding that may support the program’s potential. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates for FY2029, FY2030 and FY2031, including lifting its FY2031 forecast to $11.41 per share from $9.61. It maintained a Buy rating and a $120 price target, reflecting confidence in Arrowhead’s longer-term earnings potential. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals analyst coverage

HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates for FY2029, FY2030 and FY2031, including lifting its FY2031 forecast to $11.41 per share from $9.61. It maintained a Buy rating and a $120 price target, reflecting confidence in Arrowhead’s longer-term earnings potential. Negative Sentiment: The same analyst cut its FY2027 earnings forecast to a loss of $6.10 per share from a loss of $4.61, and lowered its Q1 2027 estimate. The revisions point to weaker expected near-term results, which could weigh on sentiment despite the longer-term optimism. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals analyst coverage

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The stock's 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines that use RNA interference (RNAi) to reduce the production of disease-related proteins. Its investigational therapies are designed to selectively silence genes involved in disease. The company's proprietary Targeted RNAi Molecule (TRiM) platform supports delivery of RNAi medicines to tissues including the liver, lungs and muscles. Arrowhead's research and development programs address a range of conditions, including cardiometabolic and respiratory diseases.

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