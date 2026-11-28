Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,376 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 2,873,552 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.23% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $21,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,208,838,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,623,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,061,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,990,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,531 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 461,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company's stock.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about ARWR:

Positive Sentiment: New-to-brand prescriptions for REDEMPLO grew 63% in the fourth quarter, a sign of improving uptake. Separately, ARO-MAPT reduced cerebrospinal fluid total tau by 73% at day 105, an early clinical finding that may support the program’s potential. Arrowhead: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

New-to-brand prescriptions for REDEMPLO grew 63% in the fourth quarter, a sign of improving uptake. Separately, ARO-MAPT reduced cerebrospinal fluid total tau by 73% at day 105, an early clinical finding that may support the program’s potential. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates for FY2029, FY2030 and FY2031, including lifting its FY2031 forecast to $11.41 per share from $9.61. It maintained a Buy rating and a $120 price target, reflecting confidence in Arrowhead’s longer-term earnings potential. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals analyst coverage

HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates for FY2029, FY2030 and FY2031, including lifting its FY2031 forecast to $11.41 per share from $9.61. It maintained a Buy rating and a $120 price target, reflecting confidence in Arrowhead’s longer-term earnings potential. Negative Sentiment: The same analyst cut its FY2027 earnings forecast to a loss of $6.10 per share from a loss of $4.61, and lowered its Q1 2027 estimate. The revisions point to weaker expected near-term results, which could weigh on sentiment despite the longer-term optimism. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals analyst coverage

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ARWR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines that use RNA interference (RNAi) to reduce the production of disease-related proteins. Its investigational therapies are designed to selectively silence genes involved in disease. The company's proprietary Targeted RNAi Molecule (TRiM) platform supports delivery of RNAi medicines to tissues including the liver, lungs and muscles. Arrowhead's research and development programs address a range of conditions, including cardiometabolic and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

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