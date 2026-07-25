Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 2,782,523 Shares of Block, Inc. $XYZ

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 528.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,309,296 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,782,523 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.55% of Block worth $199,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYZ. Piper Sandler raised shares of Block from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYZ

Block Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $77.19 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $606,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 463,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,743,450. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,467,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 557,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,612,320. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 323,300 shares of company stock valued at $24,742,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Block Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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