Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 121,052 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677,259 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 121,052 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.90% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $39,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,065,627 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 531,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 275.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 549,701 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 403,149 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,360,082 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 390,145 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $4,708,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 975,081 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 301,578 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.25.

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Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:XHR opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $295.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $291.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.020 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 250,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,263,685. The trade was a 32.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

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