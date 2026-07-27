Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 204,722 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 183.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,158 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 204,722 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.33% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $91,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,925,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,275,728,000 after buying an additional 3,293,334 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,505,195 shares of the company's stock worth $1,151,808,000 after acquiring an additional 664,202 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,212,870 shares of the company's stock worth $727,149,000 after acquiring an additional 57,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,151,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,357,601 shares of the company's stock worth $446,108,000 after acquiring an additional 268,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lucy Clarke acquired 1,896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,982,976.29. This trade represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $295.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $269.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.99. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $240.61 and a one year high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public's payout ratio is 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $374.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $283.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $351.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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