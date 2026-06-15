Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 237,464 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 119.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,487 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 237,464 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.41% of Roper Technologies worth $194,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $10,053,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,261,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,245 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $261,945,000 after buying an additional 30,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $23,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $334.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.69. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.96 and a 52-week high of $575.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $472.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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