Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 289,963 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,496 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 289,963 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.41% of Cheniere Energy worth $246,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $269.27 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $300.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.07.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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