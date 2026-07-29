Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 36,203 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,887 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.47% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $37,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Bayban acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $366.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $362.11.

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Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of KNSL opened at $370.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.20 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 28.49%.The business had revenue of $548.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total transaction of $6,832,852.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 308,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $93,233,807.68. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total value of $77,792.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,214.65. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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