Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 73,615 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,284 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 73,615 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.29% of MasTec worth $73,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 64,300 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $13,977,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 70,500 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,425 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

MasTec Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $337.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $373.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.20. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on MasTec from $498.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $493.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on MasTec from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $466.89.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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