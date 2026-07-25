Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 9,692 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170,612 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.73% of Brinker International worth $167,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 570.4% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Brinker International by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 337 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

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Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAT opened at $186.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.30 and a 12-month high of $196.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. Brinker International had a return on equity of 123.22% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Brinker International from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brinker International from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brinker International from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EAT

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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