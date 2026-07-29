Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 489,148 Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 489,148 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $30,904,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.39% of Matador Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Burford Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 26,798 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 11,821 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the energy company's stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Matador Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.00.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.07 per share, with a total value of $106,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $609,190.53. This represents a 21.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn W. Stetson acquired 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.41 per share, with a total value of $26,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 95,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,052.70. The trade was a 0.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 11,907 shares of company stock worth $635,712 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. Matador Resources Company has a 1-year low of $37.14 and a 1-year high of $66.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.Matador Resources's quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Matador Resources's payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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