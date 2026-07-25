Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 5,161,983 Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,161,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $190,890,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.73% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Siren L.L.C. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 30.2% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 150,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Dynatrace by 391.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 104,163 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the company's stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 706.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,801,507 shares of the company's stock worth $251,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,505 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,796 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The business had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.42.

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Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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