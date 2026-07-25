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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Gold Fields logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,416,007 shares of the company's stock after selling 595,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.49% of Gold Fields worth $200,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,106.7% in the 4th quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners grew its stake in Gold Fields by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 2,152.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $61.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GFI. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.25 to $57.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Gold Fields from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GFI

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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