Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,256 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.91% of Armstrong World Industries worth $63,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 426.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $200.00 target price on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.86.

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Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE AWI opened at $160.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.63 and a 200 day moving average of $170.79. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.28 and a 1 year high of $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 18.59%.The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

See Also

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