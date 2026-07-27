Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN - Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301,015 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 558,186 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.91% of Buenaventura Mining worth $82,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Buenaventura Mining during the first quarter worth $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Buenaventura Mining by 1,725.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the mining company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 60.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the mining company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,449 shares of the mining company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Buenaventura Mining from $42.50 to $34.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BVN

Buenaventura Mining Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BVN opened at $30.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company's fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 47.72%.The business had revenue of $624.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.00 million. Analysts forecast that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Buenaventura Mining Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. NYSE: BVN is one of Peru's leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company's core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company's principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

Further Reading

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