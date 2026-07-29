Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,049,042 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,489,939 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 3.36% of RealReal worth $36,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 589.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 887,997 shares of the company's stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 759,160 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,429,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 613,845 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $8,510,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at $4,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Stock Performance

RealReal stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.66. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $189.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $187.82 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on REAL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RealReal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on RealReal in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on RealReal in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RealReal

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In related news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 81,194 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $751,044.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,581,276 shares in the company, valued at $14,626,803. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 35,023 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $323,962.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,145,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,593,821.50. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 166,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,178 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc NASDAQ: REAL operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal's business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

See Also

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