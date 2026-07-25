Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $166.31 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 264.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,178 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 199,667 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $166,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,178,399,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after acquiring an additional 527,523 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $807,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,440,840 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $696,891,000 after acquiring an additional 99,403 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $625,784,000 after acquiring an additional 669,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $624.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $582.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $412.55 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.05 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

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About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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