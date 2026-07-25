Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $169.19 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858,769 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 1,137,108 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.42% of eBay worth $169,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Evercore set a $96.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on eBay from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on eBay from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on eBay from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $109.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.20. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.12 and a 1 year high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. eBay's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $208,230.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,485,775.24. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $94,213.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,967.61. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 76,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,852 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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