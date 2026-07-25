Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $170.14 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.67% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $170,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 969,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,351,064,000 after acquiring an additional 109,508 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $964,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $830,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $520,989,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 272,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $380,375,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,408.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,328.82 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,023.05 and a 1 year high of $1,525.17. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,207.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,279.07. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.14 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 622.80% and a net margin of 21.40%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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