Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $170.70 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,782,329 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after selling 91,945 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.59% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $170,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cognizant announced a strategic partnership with Gulf Edge to accelerate enterprise AI adoption in Southeast Asia, including Thailand. The deal highlights CTSH’s push into higher-growth AI services and could support longer-term revenue opportunities. Article Title

Cognizant announced a strategic partnership with Gulf Edge to accelerate enterprise AI adoption in Southeast Asia, including Thailand. The deal highlights CTSH’s push into higher-growth AI services and could support longer-term revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Investors appear to be buying ahead of Cognizant’s second-quarter earnings report on July 29, leaning on the company’s first-quarter momentum, which included revenue growth, strong bookings, and improved margin guidance. Article Title

Investors appear to be buying ahead of Cognizant’s second-quarter earnings report on July 29, leaning on the company’s first-quarter momentum, which included revenue growth, strong bookings, and improved margin guidance. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street still broadly remains constructive: JPMorgan cut its price target to $55 from $74, but kept an overweight rating, while other recent analyst calls have been positive. That suggests expectations may be reset rather than deteriorating. Article Title

Wall Street still broadly remains constructive: JPMorgan cut its price target to $55 from $74, but kept an overweight rating, while other recent analyst calls have been positive. That suggests expectations may be reset rather than deteriorating. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data did not show a meaningful change, so there is little evidence that the latest move is being driven by a short squeeze or bearish positioning.

Short-interest data did not show a meaningful change, so there is little evidence that the latest move is being driven by a short squeeze or bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: The JPMorgan target cut reflects lower near-term upside expectations, and the stock remains well below its prior highs, which may temper enthusiasm if upcoming earnings disappoint.

The JPMorgan target cut reflects lower near-term upside expectations, and the stock remains well below its prior highs, which may temper enthusiasm if upcoming earnings disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling and mixed institutional ownership trends could be a modest headwind for sentiment, even though these factors do not appear to be the main driver today.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.00.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 5.7%

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $45.45 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $87.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.41%.The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

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