Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $176.66 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251,932 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after selling 518,763 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.62% of Tapestry worth $176,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Tapestry from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.62 and a 1-year high of $161.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $3,691,152.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares in the company, valued at $17,258,585.16. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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