Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $185.55 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 152.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492,985 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 901,342 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Walmart were worth $185,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Tigress Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $413,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 630,009 shares in the company, valued at $69,074,186.76. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,729 shares of company stock worth $8,124,931. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $109.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.97. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.42 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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