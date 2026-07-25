Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $189.17 Million Holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 247.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,246 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 375,709 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.59% of Domino's Pizza worth $189,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 21,977.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $381,254,000 after buying an additional 910,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino's Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $285,116,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,396,347,000 after purchasing an additional 368,055 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 2,845.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,024 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $113,982,000 after purchasing an additional 255,060 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 8,229.8% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,314 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $104,609,000 after buying an additional 239,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of DPZ opened at $332.97 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $310.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 12-month low of $282.00 and a 12-month high of $486.68.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.86%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is 45.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.01, for a total transaction of $144,643.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,777,637.52. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $611,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Domino's Pizza

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut Domino's Pizza from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Domino's Pizza from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $402.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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