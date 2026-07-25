Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $209.68 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,016 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.59% of Vulcan Materials worth $209,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 28.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,321 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total value of $646,545.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,599.64. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $280.20 on Friday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $252.35 and a 1 year high of $331.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $286.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Vulcan Materials's payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $350.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Vulcan Materials

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

Further Reading

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