Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $219.52 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226,577 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.01% of Universal Health Services worth $219,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company's stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 3.1%

UHS stock opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.85. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.08 and a 52 week high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Universal Health Services's payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered Universal Health Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $233.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $213.73.

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About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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