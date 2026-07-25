Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $258.09 Million Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 462.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,369 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.78% of Insulet worth $258,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,473.91. This trade represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: No meaningful positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest batch of news.

No meaningful positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest batch of news. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 shares reported short as of July 24, with a 0.0-day days-to-cover ratio, offering little actionable insight from that update.

Short-interest data showed 0 shares reported short as of July 24, with a 0.0-day days-to-cover ratio, offering little actionable insight from that update. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Schall, Glancy Prongay, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, announced or promoted securities class actions against Insulet, which can weigh on investor confidence. Article link

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Schall, Glancy Prongay, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, announced or promoted securities class actions against Insulet, which can weigh on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Insulet made misleading statements about manufacturing quality and safety issues, including problems at its Acton facility and flawed pods, suggesting potential reputational and legal overhang for the stock. Article link

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.61. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Insulet Corporation has a twelve month low of $138.79 and a twelve month high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Insulet from $219.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.25.

Read Our Latest Report on PODD

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Featured Stories

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