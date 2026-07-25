Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $285.85 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP - Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,780 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 112,418 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.89% of Credicorp worth $285,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Credicorp alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAP. Morgan Stanley raised Credicorp from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Credicorp from $408.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Credicorp from $329.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credicorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAP

Insider Buying and Selling at Credicorp

In related news, CFO Alejandro Perez-Reyes sold 1,073 shares of Credicorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $362,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $588,937.50. This trade represents a 38.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diego Antonio Cavero sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.00, for a total value of $1,116,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,933. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $388.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50-day moving average is $366.95 and its 200 day moving average is $345.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $230.25 and a fifty-two week high of $403.30.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. NYSE: BAP is a Lima-based financial services holding company that operates a diversified group of banking, insurance, and investment businesses. Established in the mid-1990s, Credicorp's principal subsidiaries include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Mibanco (microfinance), Credicorp Capital (investment banking and asset management) and Pacífico Seguros (insurance). The company serves retail, commercial and corporate clients and is one of the largest financial conglomerates in Peru.

Through Banco de Crédito del Perú and its retail network, Credicorp provides a full suite of banking products including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, payment and transaction services, and digital banking solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Credicorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Credicorp wasn't on the list.

While Credicorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here