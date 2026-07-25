Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $310.47 Million Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,005 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 1,050,146 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.23% of Lowe's Companies worth $310,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $207.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.22. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.40 and a one year high of $293.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lowe's Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $559,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,525,842.60. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. The trade was a 36.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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