Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $40.89 Million Stock Holdings in Aegon NV $AEG

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG - Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,631,844 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,360,166 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.28% of Aegon worth $40,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 3,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 512,025 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 499,058 shares during the last quarter. Transmarket Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Aegon by 106.1% in the first quarter. Transmarket Holdings LP now owns 665,613 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 342,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aegon by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,546,698 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 494,065 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aegon by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,724 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 103,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Aegon by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,527,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,487,000 after buying an additional 599,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aegon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Aegon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aegon

Aegon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Aegon NV has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Aegon Profile

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

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