Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $421.50 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,968 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 229,291 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.64% of Cencora worth $421,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price objective on Cencora in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $360.00 price objective on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.00.

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Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock opened at $281.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.82 and a 52-week high of $377.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The company had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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