Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $542 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. $VALE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 2,239.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,596,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,818,066 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Vale were worth $541,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,322,261 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,163,896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864,929 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vale by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,132,572 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $848,677,000 after buying an additional 19,397,396 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $123,532,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Vale by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,809,302 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $271,145,000 after buying an additional 9,103,727 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Vale by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 11,068,403 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $120,203,000 after buying an additional 8,327,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VALE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vale from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vale from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vale from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vale from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Vale from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vale

Vale Price Performance

VALE stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 7.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vale

In other news, VP Sobrinho Sami Arap bought 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $209,268.90. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 12,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,268.90. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parenti Grazielle Tallia bought 10,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $168,575.04. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,575.04. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Vale Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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