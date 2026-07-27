Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $77.44 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF - Free Report) by 469.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,417 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 1,058,949 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.26% of First American Financial worth $77,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 135,649 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,608,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $6,713,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $63,693,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,046,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First American Financial this week:

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In other news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 5,823 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $399,632.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,850.05. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE FAF opened at $75.11 on Monday. First American Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.28. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. First American Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First American Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.60.

Read Our Latest Report on First American Financial

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company's title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

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