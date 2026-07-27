Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 338.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,399 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 146,959 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.60% of Nova worth $82,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nova during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nova by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NVMI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nova from $494.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nova from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $556.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVMI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nova news, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 454 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.52, for a total transaction of $243,580.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,750.52. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gabriel Waisman sold 2,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.30, for a total transaction of $1,486,855.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,394,328.20. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,798 shares of company stock worth $4,125,266 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NVMI opened at $437.98 on Monday. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $232.73 and a fifty-two week high of $615.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.76.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.02 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Nova Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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