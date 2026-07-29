Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,452 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 241,550 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.49% of Teradata worth $35,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradata by 175.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company's stock worth $86,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,938 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,125,000. Defiance ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,968,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teradata by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,388 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $95,928,000 after buying an additional 1,134,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,549,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. Teradata Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,177,162.66. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 5,657 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $190,754.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,161.20. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,235. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDC

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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